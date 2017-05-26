Schoolgirl Laura MacIntyre is fighting for her life in hospital after she was critically injured in the bomb blast that killed her best friend.

The 15-year-old and her friend Eilidh MacLeod, 14, had travelled to the Manchester concert from Scotland to watch pop star Ariana Grande perform in celebration of Eilidh’s birthday.

Laura’s dad Michael MacIntyre said he’d been reluctant to let her daughter attend, but she was “so happy to be going down there with her friend”.

“It was Laura’s first concert. I was a bit hesitant about her going to a concert so far away but she seemed so happy,” he told The Telegraph.

Listen: Mamamia Out Loud: We need to talk about Manchester (post continues after audio…)

However, happiness soon turned to tragedy. Eilidh was one the 22 people killed in the suicide bomb blast that injured more than 100 others, including Laura, whose parents have confirmed her critical state with serious burns.

“Our daughter is a funny and witty young girl who excels at everything she does,” Laura’s parents said in a statement.

“Laura and her Eilidh were so looking forward to the concert, but that night has now ended in tragedy where Eildh has lost her life and Laura is in a critical condition.

“Our hearts and minds have been with Eilidh’s family since we heard their news.”