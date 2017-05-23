The Project's reaction to the Manchester Attack is how we're all feeling right now.

In the wake of the suspected terror attack in Manchester, England, The Project hosts have grappled with the disastrous loss of 22 lives.

“It’s hard to watch, isn’t it?” guest panellist Amanda Keller said of the suicide bombing, which took place at the conclusion of pop star Ariana Grande’s concert on Monday night.

“It seems particularly cruel to target young girls at a concert, many of them probably their first concert. They’re with their mums. Heartbreaking. I know we’ll soon see the faces of these people and it will be heartbreaking.”

Mother-of-two Carrie Bickmore struggled to comprehend what this event might mean for the thousands more who watched on.

“For those young people that have survived, they’re going to be scarred by that,” she said. “That is the fear they’ll now live with. [To be attending] something so fun and [for this to happen]…”