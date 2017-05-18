Content note: The following contains descriptions of sexual violence. For 24-hour support please call 1800 RESPECT.

“I really don’t want to get them pregnant, so I would definitely not be leaving any trace. As far as getting an STIs, I don’t want to get them either, but I’ll run the risk because it’s considerably better with the condom off.”

Those are the words of a young Australian man, as told to Triple J’s Hack program yesterday. A man who, for the sake of his own sexual pleasure, secretly removes the condom mid-way through his sexual encounters.

Known as ‘stealthing‘, the disturbing and potentially criminal practice was dragged into the spotlight last month via research conducted by Alexandra Brodsky of Yale Law School.

In her paper, published in the Columbia Journal of Gender and Law, Bordsky noted that many victims are subjected to a “grave violation of dignity and autonomy”.

Hack‘s interview subject – identified only as Brendan – doesn’t see it that way: “If I’ve got no reason to wear a condom then I don’t really see the problem,” he argued.

“I just put [a condom] on and if nothing is said I take it off. I don’t think it’s breaking the law.”

Brendan told program host Tom Tilley he removes the condom “most of the time” if he’s asked to wear one, and his partners rarely notice. Those that do, he claims, hardly seem ‘violated’.

“No-one’s ever angry, but if someone asks me to put it back on I’ll put it back on for sure. You know, that’s fair,” he said.