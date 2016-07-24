At 36 years old, funny man and singleton Sy Thomas was having no success on dating apps.

Sy is frustrated. Sy is upset. Time and time again he reaches out to women, only to receive no response. Why aren’t these women replying? Is he not hot enough? Does his personality suck? WHAT ON EARTH IS WRONG WITH HIM?!

In an effort to get to the bottom of his conundrum Sy decided to pose as a woman, create a fake account under the name ‘Simone’, and to learn the tricks of the trade from the smoooooth Tinder men who seem to be having more success with the lay-deez.

And it all went to plan… until it didn’t.

While Sy expected to learn some of the best pickup lines going around, all he really got was exactly what most women on Tinder experience: Sleazy, gross, slimy advances from sleazy, gross, slimy men.