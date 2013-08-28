Would you accept help from a stranger dressed in tights?

You've been here, right? You’re waiting at the top of the stairs to the subway or train, your babe in a pram, hoping someone will help you so you don’t need to struggle to carry their combined weight on your own. Imagine if out of nowhere a superhero appeared to help you -- able to scale stairs in a single bound… or at least more safely than you could on your own.

In Tokyo, it’s a reality. A 27-year-old organic grocery worker, inspired by the kids he meets in the store, decided to buy a green Power Rangers' costume and log a few hours every day helping mums and the elderly at a subway station that’s dark and doesn’t have an elevator.

Would you accept kindness from a stranger dressed in tights? "When I first began, people basically said 'Get away from me, you weirdo.’ Now they still think I'm weird but in a good way," the good Samaritan told NBC News.

Better yet -- some people have inquired about joining him in his good Samaritan crusade. We just have one question: When are these superheroes coming down under to help out Aussie mums?

Mum of two Sasha Emmons is a writer and editor. Follow her on Twitter and Google+.

