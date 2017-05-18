Brandon took a woman on a movie date. Now he's suing her.

A Texan woman is being sued by a man she went on a date with for not engaging in the movie he paid for.

The woman, who has chosen to remain anonymous, agreed to go watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 with 37-year-old Brandon Vezmar on May 6 and has been regretting it ever since.

You see, Vezmar is claiming because she began texting on her phone 15 minutes into the movie, he deserves to be reimbursed the $20 he paid for her movie ticket.

Listen: Osher Günsberg has some advice for a girl who keeps falling for the same crappy guys.





And because his date has refused to do so, he’s suing her, having filed a lawsuit in small claims court last Thursday.

In a statement to KVUE, the woman described the situation as “crazy” and said she chose to leave the date after he confronted her because he made her feel “extremely uncomfortable”.

She said she was only texting a friend in need.

“He (Vezmar) has escalated the situation far past what any mentally healthy person would,” she said in the statement.

“I feel sorry that I hurt his feelings badly enough that he felt he needed to commit so much time and effort into seeking revenge.

“I hope one day he can move past this and find peace in his life.”