A man has been busted for his creepy request while his partner was out with friends.

A man in the U.K. has been busted trying to enlist bar staff to spy on his partner while she was out with her friends.

His significant other was preparing to attend a bachelorette party at a venue called Filthy’s Newcastle in the Newcastle’s nightclub district.

This particular boyfriend wasn’t so happy about the idea, and he clearly didn’t trust his girlfriend, so he sent a message to the restaurant, requesting the spying skills of its bar staff.

“Hi my girlfriend is headed in with a Hens party this weekend,” his message reads. “I was wondering if I would be able to pay a staff member to keep an eye on her and make sure there’s no men at their table, etc.”

“I don’t want the staff member to let the group know they’re watching though.”

Yes, you read that right: This man was willing to PAY someone to “keep an eye on” his girlfriend while she was out with friends.

How do we know all this? Because the restaurant called him out, of course.

Filthy’s Newcastle posted an image of the exchange to social media with the caption:

“For anybody else considering offering us cash to casually stalk their partners.. we are a bar, not private investigators / professional perverts.”

Case. Closed.

Mamamia has reached out to Filthy’s for comment, however has not heard back.