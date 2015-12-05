Watch: Male comedian goes on epic rant in defence of periods.

The man has some bloody good points.

“If you’re offended by a vagina, then you just don’t know where you come from,” says self-proclaimed “dude” Jared Matthew Weiss at the end of his rant about periods.

The New York writer found himself seeing red after a series of ads for ‘period underwear’ were deemed too risqué for his city’s subway system.

The, apparently, controversial advertisements for Thinx undies (marketed as “underwear for women with periods”), got the Metropolitan Transportation Authority all cramped up, with the MTA’s chairman Thomas Prendergast declaring: “The ads offended me.”

It seems the not-so-subtle grapefruit euphemism was too suggestive and actually a little inappropriate for the transport authority, who also questioned how children might be affected by the images.

“It’s a f*cking grapefruit,” says Weiss in his flowing take down of the company and Prendergast.

In his three and a half minute video posted on Medium, he asks us to consider what exactly it is about that ‘certain time of the month’, which makes men so bafflingly uncomfortable.