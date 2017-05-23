A 37-year-old UK man has been jailed for four years after a racially-fuelled attack on a pregnant woman that caused her to miscarry the twins she never knew she had.

On August 6 last year, David Gallacher attacked 34-year-old Samsam Haji-Ali and her 40-year-old husband, Abdullah Sulamain outside a grocery store in Buckinghamshire.

According to The Sun, when Haji-Ali asked Gallacher why he was staring at her, the man launched into a racist tirade.

“You come here with your clown outfit on, you f****** people, you are the f****** problem in this place,” he yelled, the court was told.

He then physically attacked the woman, who was pregnant, repeatedly kicking her in the stomach despite her telling him she was expecting.

"She told him she was pregnant, and he continued to kick her again, after he was told she was pregnant," Judge Francis Sheridan said during sentencing.

When her husband rushed to help her, he was hit across the head with a wine bottle and a bag of ice, receiving a four-inch cut which required stitches.

Haji-Ali was left "rolling around on the floor in agony" after the attack, and on August 24, miscarried.

She was then told that she had actually been expecting twins, a fact she did not know until she had already lost her babies.