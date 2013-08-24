Colds, Imma let you finish. But MANFLU is the WORST sickness of all time.

By the end of this week, the Mamamia office was a ghost town.

And it was all because of one thing: man flu.

We caught man flu so hard, most of the men – and even some of the women – in the office were out of action. As were their partners. And their housemates. And their housemates’ partners.

So, we think it’s a timely time to revisit this fine video. Share it with any men – and women – you know who have fallen foul of man flu this winter.

Now, does anyone have a tissue?

We’re battling through the death of 1000 colds here at Mamamia. Is everyone sick at your house too? Who complains the most?

