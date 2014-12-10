Open Post: How's your week going?

Welcome to Mamamia’s Open Post. If you don’t know about this weekly Wednesday tradition, it’s one of the ways the Mamamia community connects with each other about the events occurring in their lives. Tell us anything that’s happening with you in the comments section below, and feel free to ask other MMers for advice, air your grievances or share any exciting news from the week so far.

This week our Open Post comes courtesy of one of the youngest work experience candidates we’ve ever had at Mamamia.

Sixteen-year-old Abby has travelled from Brisbane to join us for a week. Abby recently participated in YMCA’s Queensland Youth Parliament — where she was awarded Best Youth Parliamentarian of the Opposition 2014 — and is a regular volunteer with Zonta, an international club dedicated to advancing the status of women. She also recently presented at the Brisbane Writer’s Festival during a youth session.

But this week, it’s all about A Dress.

Over to Abby…

Welcome, welcome! It’s a pleasure to be writing this week’s Open Post.

So, firstly, I should introduce myself. My name’s Abby and this week I am completing work experience with Mamamia. I just have to say, it’s as amazing as you imagine it in your dreams. I don’t think I’ve ever seen so much fabulous fashion in one space. It’s seriously like Christmas has come early and it honestly, just never stops giving.

I’m still in high school and next year I enter into grade twelve which I am surprisingly still feeling quite calm about (though, I think I’m still in my denial zone).

However, something that has been niggling at the back on my mind is my problem of the year 12 formal. I know, I know. It really isn’t that big of a “problem” and for some, it’s the pinnacle of their schooling life but it is something I am dreading. Big time. The night of the formal is freaking me out. I am certain that me plus a pair of high heels (regardless of how short they are are), will end in one, or both, of the following options:

Stepping on my own dress and tearing a hole in it just before I walk up the carpet, or Completely, non-gracefully tumbling over and naturally be remembered as “the girl who…”

Despite this uncertainty, I am still imagining that it could be as magical or fabulous Molly Ringwald’s, Pretty in Pink or 10 Things I Hate About You, with the lovely Heath Ledger.

The teenage drama.

I don’t know if it’s unusual to be dreading one’s formal but I am hoping (really, really hoping) that the excitement may increase closer to the time.

But, enough from me! I want to hear from you guys – our lovely readers. What were your formals like and is there any advice you could give me?

How’s your week going so far?