Search
finance

We have three $100 gift vouchers up for grabs. You just need to fill out our quick survey.

Listen up ladies, we need your help.

Here at Mamamia, we are constantly trying to create content that you, our readers, are after. Especially at a time like this.

So we want to know how you’re feeling during the COVID-19 pandemic and where your interests lie during this unprecedented time.

And in return, you’ll go in the running to win a $100 EFTPOS voucher.

How good!

So if you have a few minutes spare, click below, fill out the survey and share your thoughts with us.

MMSurvey

You can read the terms and conditions here.

Thank you!

Feature Image: Getty.

Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Keira Rumble's Life Imploded Right Before The Biggest Meeting Of Her Career

Lady Startup

Do You Know How To Keep Your Kids Safe On Screens?

I Don't Know How She Does It

Stories From Inside Melbourne's Stage Four Lockdown

The Quicky
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout