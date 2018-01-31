'I felt great on the beach - until I read the comments on a photo my hubby took.'

I was so excited when Mamamia launched the #mamamiasummer campaign – a celebration of summertime selfies, designed to remind the world that no one body shape represents what a woman should look like.

As someone who has worked tirelessly over the last 12 months to break down the stereotypes about body image, I was keen to participate.

A simple guide to not feeling bad about your body at the beach.



It wasn’t easy – when I first viewed the candid snap my husband had taken of me enjoying the beach in my bathers I nearly burst into tears. My legs looked HIDEOUS – I loathed them.

I quickly reminded myself what the campaign was all about – empowering women of all shapes and sizes to embrace summer and their bodies. This was what I was all about, so I practised self-love and uploaded my photo.

To my delight, I was featured on the Mamamia Instagram account and as a result my story was picked up by several news outlets.

At first I was overwhelmed by messages of support – teenage girls who lacked confidence were donning a bikini and hitting the beach, women who had put weight on due to the medication they had been administered for the treatment of cancer, anxiety and depression or from severe injuries were letting go of their insecurities and embracing summer.