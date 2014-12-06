PODCAST ALERT: It’s time to get this week’s episode – The Karl Stefanovic smackdown, pink is for girls episode – in your hot little hands/ears.

Topic #1: The Karl Stefanovic Smackdown

Prime Minister Tony Abbott appeared on the Today Show this week, just hours after a damning popularity poll was released, putting him at 36 per cent and opposition leader Bill Shorten at 43 per cent as preferred PM. Has the Australian public already lost faith in Tony Abbott? Will this be a one term government? We get Jamila Rizvi in to analyse.



Topic #2: The man in the paper bag mask

Hollywood actor Shia Laboeuf says he was whipped and raped by a member of the public during an art exhibition where he sat in silence for five days with a paper bag on his head. We struggle through the ethical implications of this with Rosie Waterland.

Topic #3: Pink clothes are for girls

Would you spend $50,000 to make sure you had a baby girl? Hundreds of Australians do. Should we buy gender-specific toys for kids? Millions of Australians do. We talk about gender selection, pink and blue toys, and Christmas presents with Holly Wainwright.

