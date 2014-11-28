The 3 best conversations we've had this week.

60,000 people have listened to our podcast so far. FIDDY THOU!

This week is particularly special. It involves a pregnant Jamila Rizvi, an extremely candid Rosie Waterland, and a delightful Angela Mollard.

We talk about:

Topic 1: The tiny survivor

In a week when a Sydney mother dropped her 17-hour-old son down a drain by the side of a freeway, we talk about survival. Rosie Waterland tells her extraordinary story of courage, neglect, and how the foster care system failed her family.

Topic 2: What’s the ship that never sinks?

Female friendship. Angela Mollard says women do friendship better and that friendship gets better with age.

Topic 3: True crime, bad men, and good radio

The most popular crime show in the world right now is not on television. Jamila, Rosie and I squabble about the ethics of the podcast Serial… and explain why 5 million people are spending their spare time trying to solve a murder from 1999.

