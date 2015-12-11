It’s nice to be noticed.

Look, no biggie, but Mamamia’s flagship podcast, Mamamia Out Loud was just named the Best New Podcast of the year by iTunes.

Evidence:

For Mamamia’s Director of Podcasts, Monique Bowley – well, for the whole network – this is a bit like every single one of your Christmas presents being a foot massage from Ryan Gosling. And almost as exciting as that time she wore a penis dress to work.

So we thought we’d ask Monz, who joined MWN less than a year ago after 12 years in radio, a few questions about this excellent end to 2015.

MMOL is iTunes’ Best New podcast of the year. How big a deal is that?

It’s a massive big deal. iTunes and apple is basically my music and podcast life overlord. To be honest, I have no idea how this happened. I thought iTunes was run by robots but turns out they listen to our podcasts. Far out. That is pretty cool. I might ask them for a free iPhone 6plus in the next episode.



What makes MMOL different to any other podcast out there?

Umm.. it’s three WOMEN talking. A lot of podcasts are men talking. Evidently, it’s more entertaining when we do it. Seriously though, I think the best part of it is keeping people up to date with life. We’re all so rabidly time poor that we like to think we are your friends that say to you “Here. This is what you should know this week.”



When did you begin to realise that people were really LISTENING to MMOL?

I realised when I got an email from a fundamentalist Christian group telling me they were praying for us all and we should turn to the Lord. You know you’ve got a LOT of people listening in when you hit that market.

The listener feedback, though, honestly warms my heart. I get emails from people all day, from “you helped me with my body image issues” to “look at my dog, I’m a dog person too!”. Podcast listeners are THE BEST.

Who are they? Where are they?

They are my friends. In fact, that’s the most common email I get: people saying to me ‘I feel like we are friends’ and I’m like ‘YEAH WE BLOODY WELL ARE!’

We have listeners in the strangest places. A lot in Canada, weirdly. HI CANADA! And the US. And the UK. But even like Tel Aviv. And Barbados! Can you imagine? HI BARBADOS! Hope you’re reading this on the beach!

What’s the secret spice to an engaging podcast?

Podcasts should do one or more of the three things: entertain, inform or engage.