Dear Outlouders,

We have a very exciting announcement.

After three long, tourless years Mamamia Out Loud is going back on the road with a live show.

In case you missed it, Out Loud is Australia’s biggest female-led podcast.

Your hosts Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens are the friends in your ears, respectfully disagreeing over everything from politics to royals, and from relationships to what to watch next on Netflix.

They can’t wait to see you all IRL.

Where can I buy tickets?

You can buy tickets to the Mamamia Out Loud Live shows, right here.

But what exactly can I expect from a live show? And can I… bring people who have never listened before?

GREAT QUESTION.

You can. In fact, you should. You don’t need to have ever listened to the show before to get it. We’re very inclusive. Mia, Holly, and Jessie have promised to be on their best behaviour and keep the (ill-judged) singing and dancing performances to a minimum. (No more than five numbers max.)

I came to a show on the last tour. Will it be the same?

Firstly, you have great taste in live shows.

Secondly, no, it won’t. This show is brand new. It will be completely different to anything you’ve seen before.

I heard there’s a discount for Mamamia subscribers. What’s that?

You heard right. Annual Mamamia subscribers will receive a 30% discount on their ticket and free access to the virtual show.

How do I claim this fancy discount?