Every single book Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens read on their holidays.

If you're a keen listener of Mamamia Out Loud, then you'd know Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman are voracious readers. This information isn't that surprising either, considering they're also all bestselling authors.

Over the years, we've devoured their recommendations and even read their very own accomplished works.

Recently, Holly and Jessie went on holiday and read a bunch of novels they couldn't help but praise.

Listen to Mamamia Out Loud, where Mia, Holly and Jessie often share what they're loving this week. Post continues after audio.





Here are the books Holly and Jessie recommended:

Jessie read: The Guest List by Lucy Foley.

"It was a Reese Witherspoon pick, and I grabbed it at the airport somewhere and read it in one sitting. The premise is, that it's a wedding set in Ireland and it takes course over the weekend. It starts and you know there's something wrong from the beginning. Oh my god, it will be made into a film ASAP."

Jessie read: Electric and Mad and Brave by Tom Pitts.