Open Post: Remembering the Sydney siege victims.

It’s been a tough start to the week for Sydneysiders, and Australians generally, with the terrifying events of Monday’s Sydney siege playing out in-front of our eyes. Collectively, we watched in horror as crazed gunman Man Haron Monis held 17 innocent people captive for 16 hours. We hoped against hope that they would all be released safely. And we mourned when two of the hostages, Katrina Dawson and Tori Johnson, tragically lost their lives.

Katrina Dawson and Tori Johnson, who tragically lost their lives during the Sydney siege.

Two days on, many Australians are left feeling like our nation has been changed forever. There’s a feeling of innocence lost. Although this man was a violent person with a history of crime, he committed his acts under the veil of terrorism, and terrify the country he did.

However, among the darkness and fear there have been a few shining lights that have made me feel really proud to be an Australian: The #illridewithyoucampaign has been shared widely and shows that we won’t let this horrible incident divide us or spread hate. And yesterday, Australians, including the PM, Premier, local CBD workers and friends and family of the victims, congregated on Martin Place to lay flowers and commemorate the brave hostages.

Flowers in Martin Place. Image via Instagram.

What started as three bunches of flowers, quickly become a beautiful sea of colour. Hundreds of bunches of blooms sprawled across the pavement of Martin Place, visible signs of the hurt people were feeling.