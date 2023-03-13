'This will help you for your wedding night.' Everything we've learned from the Malka Leifer trial.

This story includes descriptions of alleged child sexual abuse that may be distressing to some readers.

For years, Malka Leifer's alleged victims have been pushing for a trial.

Leifer, a former ultra-Orthodox Jewish school principal, left Australia in 2008 and fled to Israel after learning three of her former students intended to file a complaint with police.

Only in 2021 was she extradited to Australia to face charges of sexual abuse in Melbourne.

This month, Leifer is standing trial on allegations that between 2003 and 2007, she allegedly abused three students who attended the Adass Israel School in Elsternwick. Throughout that time, Leifer was head of religious studies and later the principal.

Watch: Inside the Jewish community where headmistress Malka Leifer allegedly preyed on girls. Post continues below.

The now adult complainants - Melbourne sisters Nicole Meyer, Dassi Erlich and Elly Sapper - have been in court as well to give evidence.