The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday January 27.

UK surpasses 100,000 coronavirus deaths.

More than 100,000 people in the UK have died within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, official data indicates, a grim new milestone as the government battles to speed up vaccination delivery and keep variants of the virus at bay.

The UK has the fifth highest toll globally and reported a further 1631 deaths and 20,089 cases on Tuesday, according to government figures.

The 100,162 deaths are more than the country's civilian toll in World War II and twice the number killed in the 1940-41 Blitz bombing campaign.

'We truly did everything that we could, and continue to do everything that we can, to minimise loss of life and to minimise suffering' says @BorisJohnson as the UK reaches 100,000 reported Covid deaths https://t.co/2xH2nToWce pic.twitter.com/CzvmL9DiqH — ITV News (@itvnews) January 26, 2021

"It's hard to compute the sorrow contained in that grim statistic, the years of life lost, the family gatherings not attended and for so many relatives the missed chance, even to say goodbye," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

"We will make sure we learn the lessons and reflect and prepare," he said.

England re-entered a lockdown on January 5, which includes the closure of pubs, restaurants, non-essential shops and schools to most pupils. Further travel restrictions have been introduced.

In December, the UK became the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and has set itself the task of offering jabs to everyone 70 and older, those who are clinically vulnerable, frontline health and social care workers and older adults in care homes by mid-February.

Malka Leifer returns to Melbourne today.

The former principal of a Jewish girls' school in Melbourne is close to completing her long-awaited extradition from Israel to face child sexual abuse charges.

Malka Leifer is expected to touch down at Melbourne airport aboard a connecting flight from Singapore as early as Wednesday, Nine News reports.

It will be the first time she's set foot on Australian soil since 2008 when she fled to Israel after learning three of her former students intended to file a complaint with police.