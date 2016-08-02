Over the weekend, Malia Obama probably came to a couple of mixed realisations.

The first being that events like Lollapalooza, the Chicago festival she attended over the weekend with friends, are a lot of fun. A lot more fun than the Democratic National Convention, which she decided not to attend in favour of being with her mates.

The second realisation would’ve been a little more of a comedown. Now she’s 18 and her father Barack Obama is nearing the end of his presidency, her protective cocoon has burst. She’s fair game.

By this, I mean photos of Malia dancing and being merry — photos most young women have appeared in at some stage — are now splashed across every corner of the internet.

Was going hard to @CASHMERECAT and then Secret Service and Malia Obama just pull up pic.twitter.com/lfNRxWzwRu — Alex Lao (@alexanderlao) July 29, 2016

Sadly, a lot of the content is weighted with an accusatory and unfair tone. “Look away, Mr President! Malia Obama twerks and grinds with friends while getting loose at Lollapalooza,” reads one.

Another points out that: “Malia Obama skipped DNC to party at Lollapalooza.”

One publication helpfully adds: “Malia also playfully lifted up her skirt while dancing at one point to reveal a pair of boy shorts underneath.”

Grinds? Twerks? Reveals underwear? I couldn’t really see much evidence of that in the photos.