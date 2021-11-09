"A precious day in my life." Malala Yousafzai has married her partner, Asser Malik.

Malala Yousafzai, the campaigner for girls' education and Nobel Peace Prize laureate who survived being shot aged 15 by a Taliban gunman in her native Pakistan in 2012, has married her partner Asser Malik.

The 24-year-old, who lives in the United Kingdom, said she and her new husband wed in the city of Birmingham and celebrated at home with their families.

"Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life," she wrote on Twitter, adding four pictures to her post.

"We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead."

📸: @malinfezehai pic.twitter.com/SNRgm3ufWP — Malala (@Malala) November 9, 2021

It is unknown how long Malala and Asser, who is general manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board's High Performance Centre, have been together, but images featuring her on his social media date back to 2019.

In July 2021, Malala spoke to British Vogue magazine about her uncertainly around relationships.

"I'm slightly nervous. Especially [in terms of] thinking about relationships. You know, on social media, everyone's sharing their relationship stories, and you get worried... If you can trust someone or not, [and] how can you be sure?"

Malala said her parents had an "arranged love marriage", but she was not sure if she would ever marry.

"I still don't understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can't it just be a partnership?

"My mum is like 'Don’t you dare say anything like that! You have to get married, marriage is beautiful'... Even until my second year of university, I just thought, 'I'm never going to get married, never going to have kids – just going to do my work. I'm going to be happy and live with my family forever.' I didn't realise that you’re not the same person all the time. You change as well and you're growing."