Let’s face it: You’re going to binge watch a lot of shows in 2016 (don’t try to deny it – it’s part of your life now). But, if you want to do it right, you need to start with this one:

Making a Murderer.

Set aside a weekend in your diary right now and prepare to become obsessed. I watched one episode and didn’t leave my house until I had finished the whole thing. It’s that good. Here’s everything you need to know:

What is it, exactly?

Making a Murderer is a ten-part true crime documentary series filmed over 10 years. It’s being compared to the now famous Serial podcast and HBO’s The Jinx (also two things you need to get on asap if you haven’t already). Critics are raving about it (it’s pretty much got five stars across the board), and soon, everybody you know will be talking about it.

What’s it about?

It follows the story of Steven Avery, a man who was falsely accused of a brutal rape in 1985. Thanks to DNA testing, he was exonerated in 2003, having spent 18 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. As the filmmakers Moira Demos and Laura Ricciardi point out, it seems likely that law enforcement and prosecutors intentionally convicted Avery of the crime in 1985, even though they knew he was innocent. Why? Because he was poor, had a bad reputation in the community and enemies in the police force. Basically, it was easier to arrest Avery than look for the man who actually committed the rape.

In 2005, Avery decided to sue those responsible for imprisoning him, which is where things start to get really freaking interesting (not to mention dodgy).

Not long after launching his case against local law enforcement in 2005, Avery was arrested again, this time for murder. He was put back in prison, less than three years after being released from his 18-year stint, and a lot of people think that the timing of that arrest was suspicious. You see, most of the people who had Avery falsely convicted of the rape in 1985 were still working in law enforcement, and any evidence that they had intentionally put the wrong man in prison was going to be devastating to both their reputations and careers, so there are many people who believe that Avery was arrested for the 2005 murder to stop him from suing. That’s what the documentary is essentially about: Was Steven Avery framed for a murder he didn’t commit, in order to stop him from suing the police department, or is he just a cold-blooded killer who deserves to go to jail?

This documentary covers every detail of Avery’s case from the moment he was arrested in 2005 until 2015, and there is some MAJOR dodgy stuff going on in that police department. You won’t believe how corrupt the system can be, and you’ll really feel for Avery, a man who grew up poor, is barely educated and didn’t seem to stand a chance. Yet, some of the evidence against him is so compelling, that it’s hard not to think he may have actually committed the crime.