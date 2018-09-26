Making A Murderer season two will show us a side of Steven Avery we haven't seen before.

The second season of Netflix’s Making A Murderer is mere weeks away.

The first instalment of the true crime doco-series looked at the case of Steven Avery – a man who was wrongly convicted and exonerated for rape, and then later convicted for the murder of 25-year-old photographer, Teresa Halbach.

Avery’s teenage nephew, Brendan Dassey, was also convicted for his alleged role in the crime.

The first season generated a huge amount of debate around whether Avery was actually guilty or once again wrongly convicted.

Most viewers sat firmly on either side of the debate.

After the series aired in December 2015, both Avery and Dassey launched appeals.

In 2016, a judge ruled that Dassey should be released from prison. But then another judge ruled that he should remain in prison.

In 2017, a Wisconsin judge denied Avery a new trial.

This new season will focus on what life has really been like for Avery and Dassey behind bars for the past 11 years. And the emotional toll the appeals process has had on the two convicted murderers.

The haunting teaser clip for the new series shows the days behind bars being etched into the prison wall.