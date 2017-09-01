It’s a truth universally acknowledged by cold sore sufferers everywhere that on the day you’re required to do something important, you will wake up with a great big cold sore.

Presentation, wedding, first date, birthday – lock it in and the tingling is imminent. Fortunately, you don’t have to hide under the covers or walk around with your hand conveniently covering your lip all day – Zoe Foster-Blake has uncovered the only product you need to, ahem, cover it up.

Time to go lipstick shopping.

Doing up her makeup for an event, Foster-Blake swapped her gloss for Tarte’s Tarteist Creamy Matte Lip Paint ($29). The chosen colour? An “elusive perfect pinky-nudey-almond nude” colour that is gloriously matte, without making lips look dull, dead or dry as the Sahara Desert.

But what’s even more exciting (and seriously, finding the perfect nude lipstick is a major life achievement unlocked) is her little note at the end of her post.

Because not only did it turn out to be a favourable dupe for the look of Kylie Jenner’s highly coveted lipkits but it’s also a makeup bag essential if you’re prone to cold sore breakouts.

Listen: Zoe shares her other best beauty tips. Post continues after audio.

“Fun/gross fact: Matte liquid lipsticks are the BEST thing to have in your kit if you suffer from cold sores. In a dark, deep red if possible,” she wrote.

As a long-time cold-time sufferer, I can attest that it seriously works.

The formula of matte liquid lipsticks means they’re long lasting (requiring less applications and reducing the risk of spreading the infection further) and the texture is more forgiving than glossy or shiny lipsticks which offers good camouflage.