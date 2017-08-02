There's a crafty way to have period sex without the mess. But is it safe?

When it comes to periods, sex, and the intersection of both, women fall cleanly (or, ahem, not so cleanly) into three separate categories: those who do, those who don’t, and those who see red at even the thought.

So for those erring on the side of no-thanks-not-interested, a new article on Lifehacker suggests period sex is as easy as throwing a sponge or two up there and going on your way.

Because… sure?

This, from the piece:

For those who prefer mess-free sex, what you need is a makeup sponge. If you would like to have bloodless oral, digital, and penetrative sex during your period, cosmetic wedges might just change your life. Just insert one (or two, if you’re attempting day-one period sex) up to your cervix and you should be good for a couple of hours.

Understandably, commenters had a few bloody questions about the safety in throwing any old makeup sponge up your cervix as a means of having a grand old time, so Lifehacker then checked in with a gynaecologist, updating their original article:

Dr. Lanalee Sam of Elite Ob/Gyn told us that while the lack of string on a sponge does indeed make it more difficult to fish out of a vagina, “makeup applicators and sea sponges aren’t particularly better or worse than a tampon.”

However, Dr. Jen Gunter, a well-recognised gynaecologist, disagrees with that premise, writing on her blog she “advise[s] against using make-up and sea sponges vaginally”.