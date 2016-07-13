beauty

Four makeup items that'll make you feel human while living with a newborn.

Although everything with my gorgeous baby Bronte is going pretty smoothly (touch wood), the moments of leaving the house — no matter what time of day — are always MENTAL.

My phone is under the doona or in the nappy bin, my keys are in the back door as I scratch around in the pram, and my sunglasses are on my head while I shout at my husband to help me find them. Utter chaos.

Having a few essential makeup items in the baby bag – which accompanies us regardless of the outing – reduces some of the personal panic when I walk out and realise I look like a corpse after two hours of sleep.

I like to keep the baby bag makeup kit pretty minimal – just those few items that we must have to look slightly more human:

  1.  Foundation or BB cream (or tinted moisturiser, or whatever you like, really).
  2. Lip protectant – I am loving original Lanolin again.
  3. Under eye highlighter.
  4. Mascara. (Post continues after gallery.)
Becca The Ultimate Mascara
Bobbi Brown Intensifying Long Wear Mascara
Clinique Lash Power Long Wearing Mascara
Clinique High Impact Curling Mascara
djv Beautinizer Fiberwig Mascara
Estee Lauder Double Wear Zero Smudge Lengthening Mascara
Estee Lauder Double Wear Zero Smudge Volume and Lift Mascara
A mascara with a patented curved wand reaches every lash from corner to corner
MAC Opulash Mascara
Napoleon Perdis Mesmer-eyes Mascara
Napoleon Perdis Magnif-Eyes Mascara
Napoleon Perdis Mesmer-eyes Mascara
Covergirl Professional Remarkable Washable Waterproof Mascara
Kevyn Aucoin The Volume Mascara
Mirenisse Secret Weapon 24 Hour Mascara
Too Faced Cosmetics Lash Injection MascaraI love Too Faced cosmetics. Personally I'm yet to try the Lash Injection Mascara for myself by my research (internet forum stalking) tells me great things. It's on the list.

Optional: your favourite lipstick and perhaps a blush – or use a crème blush in a pink colour and you have lips and cheeks in one!

As much as I hope this helps, I know it will still be crazy at your house, as it is mine…

Until next time, yours in morning madness…

What are your ‘life with a newborn’ essentials?

Mollie Harwood is a mother obsessed with make-up. You can see more of her work on her website Mollie Makeup here, and via Mollie’s Facebook page and on Instagram

Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Madeleine West has a busy job, six kids & her skin is amazing

You Beauty
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???