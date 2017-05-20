The 14 best hair and makeup tricks we picked up backstage at Fashion Week.

When it comes to Fashion Week, the makeup, like the clothes, can be a bit, ahem, quirky.

While some looks are perfectly wearable the majority are not necessarily always suitable for say, the office or school pick up.

But with top hair and makeup artists backstage working their magic, there are plenty of tips and tricks being used that can help any novice.

Listen: Zoe Foster Blake shares her best beauty advice for busy women. Post continues after audio.

So this year we had just one mission – to find out the experts’ best hacks that will help you nail your beauty game – and save time in the process. Here’s what we picked up backstage.

Makeup

1. For a flawless base…

“Take time with your skincare. We spend at least half the time of makeup on skincare, making sure it”s calm and soothed and there’s nothing funny coming up after they’ve got their makeup done,” Shu Uemura National Makeup Director Panda Ye Peng said before the C/MEO show.

“The base of the skin, the canvas is the most important. When you have a beautiful canvas, you don’t need much makeup at all.”

Key Product: Shu Uemura Skin Perfector Oil, $98

2. For a dewy base..

"The key is to really work the foundation into the skin with the warmth of your fingers," celebrity makeup artist Max Made told Mamamia about the look he created with Avon for the Michael Lo Sordo show.

"This will give it a far more natural finish than using a brush."