Favourite lipstick discontinued? There's now a way to bring it back from the dead.

Having your favourite beauty product discontinued is like having being stabbed in the heart with a pair of tweezers. Heartbreaking.

Thankfully, if it’s a lipstick you’re mourning over there is now a way to bring it back from the dead.

Taking personalisation to a whole new level, you can now play makeup artist and create (or recreate) your own lipstick or lipgloss from scratch.

Yes, we're talking everything from mixing the exact colour to the finish and even adding some fancy scents (we chose pink champagne for obvious reasons.)

And the process is mesmerising to watch.