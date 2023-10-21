8 expert-approved ways to make waxing way less painful.

Let’s not beat around the bush – waxing can not only be a highly awkward experience, but also downright painful.

Luckily there are some thing you can to to make your next appointment (or DIY experience) that little bit more pleasant.

1. Do it regularly.

While many people believe waxing stimulates more hair growth, regular waxing actually causes the opposite. Obviously, the thicker the hair is, the more it hurts, so by waxing regularly, each treatment will get slightly less painful. Not shaving in between appointments also won’t hurt (literally) as if you shave, you’re basically taking yourself back to square one.

2. Take something to help.

According to a number of beauty therapists on Reddit, taking a paparacetamol around 45 minutes before your appointment could ease the pain.

3. Prepare your skin.

“Your waxer will always begin with a thorough cleanse to remove all excess oil and bacteria from the skin,” explains Ann Paterakis, owner of Melbourne’s Soho Wax Lounge. This ensures that the wax sticks to the hair rather than the skin.

4. Ask for hard wax.

“With the bikini and Brazilian waxing it is key that you use a hard wax that is specially formulated for this sensitive area,” explains Natalie Ismiel, brand manager and beauty expert at Nad’s.

It makes waxing less painful as it doesn’t lift off the skin, instead just taking off the hair. However, proceed with caution if you’re not experienced in DIY maintenance as it can be harder to do than soft wax.