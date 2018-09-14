STAY AWAY: These are the Australian suburbs where magpies swoop the most.

Magpie swooping is terrifying. If you have ever gone cycling in Brisbane, then you know exactly what we are talking about.

The bird, who precisely no one likes yet somehow received the award for Australia’s Bird of the Year in 2017, likes to individually target us and it is not okay.

Magpies swoop because they are being protective parents and view us as a threat to their young, BUT WE AREN’T COMING FOR YOUR NEST PLS.

Perhaps most frighteningly, magpies know your face and know where you live.

Dr Darryl Jones from Griffith University says “[magpies] know everyone, they watch kids grow up. When they decide to start treating that person as a threat, they know where they live. They can victimise someone easily.”

Cool.