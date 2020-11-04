"My feet reached an all-time low. So I tried the soothing at-home pedi anyone can do."

Up until I was 25, feet weren’t something I particularly cared about. You know when you get older, everything is fine, until it isn’t?

Well, that moment came this year when I started getting REALLY DRY heels and I was forced to do something about it.

That meant finally buying one of those exfoliating feet things that I had seen in my mum’s bathroom and that I thought were only for… older people. Anyway, my problem was solved, at least temporarily.

However, I also have another foot issue. Blisters. Bad ones.

As an avid hiker, I’m used to blisters. From walking with slightly damp socks after a mid-hike dip, to not taking ‘moisture-absorbing’ socks seriously, I’m prone to a blister or five. I don’t know why I haven’t learnt my lesson yet but that’s beside the point.

The point is, I was having a delightful hiking holiday in Lorde Howe Island last week when I got this bad boy and I knew the time had come. I'm sorry you have to see this, but... it's necessary.

Yes, that is a blister, not a bandaid. Image: Supplied.

So when I arrived back from my holiday this week and had the opportunity to trial a new range of magnesium footcare products from EpZen, I knew it was a sign. And that sign said, “Ellie please, you need to look after your feet.”

I said yes to the opportunity faster than it took for the blister to appear post hike.

So I made a night of it. I’d not only give my feet a long, warm soaking, I’d go all out and give myself a full at-home pedi.

I haven’t been to a nail salon since COVID happened, and I’ve actually realised I could probably do a lot more at-home beauty treatments than I give myself credit for.