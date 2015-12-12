Magdalena Roze has given birth to her first child.

TV personality and meteorologist Magdalena Roze has given birth to a baby boy alongside her fiancé, chef Darren Robertson.

The pair have taken to Instagram (as every new mum and dad do) to announce the news, with the caption, “It’s a boy!!! Best day of our lives meeting our beautiful Archie Bob Robertson.”

It’s a boy!!! ??? Best day of our lives meeting our beautiful Archie Bob Robertson. Incredible love and support from my @darrenthreeblueducks, oh and his giraffe genes too…baby weighed in at a very healthy 4.83kg! xx ? A photo posted by Magdalena Roze (@magdalena_roze) on Dec 10, 2015 at 5:52pm PST

Darren also posted an image of himself sleeping next to baby Archie, saying “An emotional couple of days, @magdalena_roze has been an absolute trooper, mum and baby very healthy and happy, father on the other hand was a crying mess but will hopefully get it together anytime soon! #teamgiraffe #baby #duckling.’