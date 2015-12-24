Australian comedy icon Magda Szubanski talks weight, her sexuality and family.

Magda Szubanski is so much more than Sharon Strzeleki.
But don’t get her wrong. It’s a character she loves very much, and one that remains very close to her heart.
So close in fact, that after a period of weight loss, Magda feared she would no longer be able to feel the “vibrations” of Australia’s favourite netballer.
“It’s not that I’m saying that you have to be unattractive to be funny,” she told Mia Freedman on the No Filter podcast. “I’m not playing into that thing. There are lots of beautiful women who are hilarious. But my shtick was very much around a particular physical shape.”
Magda’s ‘shape’ is something she has reckoned with both publicly, through her campaigns with Jenny Craig, and privately throughout her life.
It all began with her dad.