The same-sex marriage survey is distressing for many. Here's how Magda Szubanski is coping.

Australians are facing a torrent of ‘no’ messages. Slogans and signs and speeches and television advertisements citing religion, freedom and morality all in the name of opposing same-sex marriage.
Certainly, there are bursts of light, with the ‘yes’ campaign sprouting messages of acceptance and love as Australians prepare to vote in the postal survey on marriage equality.
But, for those in the LGBTI community, they are watching their relationships be thrown back and forth like it’s a tennis match. For the most thick-skinned, the answer is to grit one’s teeth and move forward. But, for the most vulnerable, those messages of denial towards the LGBTI community are causing real harm.
Australian comedian and LGBTI advocate Magda Szubanski is near her limit.
On Tuesday night, Szubanski gave her 40,000 Instagram followers an insight as to how she’s coping.
“Marriage survey form arrived today,” she wrote. “Voted yes! Immediately posted it.
“Feeling all the feelings- humiliation, hurt. But also determination and hope,” she continued. “And of course #love So. Got my Wonder Woman jigsaw, my special jigsaw board, my friend Alex coming over for take-away. Even got my magnifying glass. This is how we roll against homophobia at my place #Activism and #amazons #voteyes.”