"It was the hardest day of my life." Magda Szubanski's loving farewell to her mum.

On Monday September 4, Magda Szubanki’s mother Margaret passed away aged 92.
She was a woman her daughter remembers for her “piss funny” sense of humour, “her kindness and life force” and the way she “lived for” her kids and grandkids.
On Sunday, the day of Margaret’s funeral, Magda wrote a loving tribute to her mum, alongside a short video of her giving a “sarcastic royal wave”.
“And so it is done. The final farewell. We gave her a grand send off – full of love and beauty and humour,” wrote Szubanski.
And so it is done. The final farewell. We gave her a grand send off – full of love and beauty and humour. And of course great sadness. It was the hardest day of my life but seeing that church full of family and friends who loved her and us gave me such strength. Thank you to all my friends who rallied around, bringing meals and love throughout this difficult time. I feel so very lucky and cannot help but be mindful of those who die unloved and unmourned. The mass was a perfect expression of mum – Catholic, inclusive, formal but warm and loving. And, my god, when the lone piper led her coffin out there was not a dry eye in the church. I want to thank you for all of the love you have given me and my mum on social media. I have not had time to reply but I have read all of your messages and it has helped me so much through this awful time. Thank you and bless you all ???????? For all its flaws, social media can also be a beautiful way of connecting I took this little video of her some months ago. I asked her to wave to the camera and this was her response – a sarcastic royal wave. Classic Mum. Her hands were always so elegant and expressive. As one friend said, it looks like a bird landing. A sarcastic bird. She did not live a big life. But there was a big life in her. The power of her life force was palpable. There were few worldly, external achievements. That’s because nothing held the same passion for her as her love for her family. Instead she performed the millions of small, seemingly unnoteworthy acts of caring that together comprise the magnum opus of a mother’s love. She could be sharp. She could be tricky. But she was the love of my life – a grand and complex woman. I will always cherish the gift and grace of her sublime sense of humour. But more than anything I will always carry with me the way her face lit up whenever I came in the room. That memory will help to make this unbearable loss bearable Good bye Mum. Go to Dad. Take care hen. Cheerio the noo. God bless ????????
The comedian, actor and author has shared her raw and touching journey in the last few months, documenting the special moments they spent when she knew her mother was fading.