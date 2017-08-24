Magda Szubanski: 'Marriage equality is not just about love. It's about illness and death.'

On February 12, 2012, Australian comedian Magda Szubanski came out on The Project.

“I am absolutely not straight, I wouldn’t define myself as bisexual either,” she told the panel, which consisted of fellow comedian Dave Hughes, Charlie Pickering, Carrie Bickmore and Steve Price at the time.

“I would say I am like gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay a little bit not gay, gay, gay, gay,” she said.

Five-and-a-half years later, and the 56-year-old can’t believe same-sex marriage has not yet been legalised in Australia, and she’s encouraging people to enrol to have their say in the upcoming plebiscite.

(FYI, Australians have until midnight tonight to enrol or check their details have been updated. You can do that here.)

But the issue is about “more than just love” to the Kath & Kim star.

"It's not just about matters of abstract issues like equality...it's not just about love, it's about illness and death. That's when it really comes to the crunch," she said.

"People need to know you are not equally protected if you have a de facto relationship compared to a marriage."