A farewell letter to MAFS, the reality TV show that has given us so many magical moments.

After approximately 498598 weeks of MAFS we’re about to cross the finish line.

We have to bid a tearful farewell to the show that gave us so much… drama. And also gossip.

Glasses of wine have been flung. People have been called faker than their boobs and face. Two wives did a steal of other people’s husbands.

Mick somehow managed to wear a pair of dirty petrol station thongs throughout the whole ordeal. Billy will forever be a broken man. Ning has learnt to only be physically disgusted by her husband sometimes.

Mike is still… Mike.

And somehow, in the middle of all that, two glorious angels sent from heaven named Jules and Cam managed to fall in love.

So thank you MAFS, for giving us so many moments that we should never have been allowed to watch on prime time TV.

Let’s take a look back at the moments that made us giggle this season:

When we watched a man lose his virginity on national TV.

There was a moment at the beginning of the season where 29-year-old virgin Matt became 29-year-old former virgin Matt.

And we were there to witness the whole thing.

Yep a grown man went on a reality TV show to lose his virginity and it was weird for all of us.

via GIPHY

When Elizabeth put pizza in the microwave.

Right after their fake wedding, Elizabeth’s fake husband Sam abandoned her for a week to go to a fake funeral in Ibiza.

So, she put some pizza in the toaster.