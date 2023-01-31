To catch up on all the Married at First Sight recaps and gossip, check out the MAFS hub page. We've got you covered.

We have watched one episode of MAFS this year and there is already a cheating/secret girlfriend scandal because OF COURSE THERE IS.

ICYMI: one of the new brides, Bronte, was told by a friend at her wedding that her new (fake) husband, Harrison, was seeing someone on the outside and he had planned to see her during/after filming the show.

Read more: Mamamia recaps Married at First Sight: When you 'cheat' in the very first episode.

A whole mess. During EPISODE ONE.

But of course, things are not always as they seem on reality TV (gasp!) and the weddings were filmed months ago. A lot of information has emerged since, including the identity of the mystery girl and further proof that the reality TV scene in Australia is... honestly a bit incestuous. Like, how do these people all know each other? It hurts my brain.

Anyway, here's what we know:

Harrison's 'secret girlfriend' is a contestant from The Bachelors.

In a very weird coincidence, or further proof that Australian reality TV stars are required by law to only date other Australian reality TV stars, it turns out the '20-year-old Harrison had on the outside' is 21-year-old former Bachie star Abby Miller.

The So Dramatic! podcast revealed the reality crossover, and an Instagram post from Abby while the MAFS episode aired really says it all.