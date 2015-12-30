Madonna’s 15-year-old son Rocco would rather not be carted around the world on his mother’s 81-date Rebel Heart tour.

The son born from the union between his mother during her English country squire phase and director Guy Ritchie, had been working behind the scenes on the show but apparently did a runner on the Stockholm leg.

TMZ reports the teenager told Guy Richie that Madonna, 57, treats him “more like a trophy than a son”.

“There were horrible, full-blown fights with screaming and crying,” a source told the site, which doesn’t sound completely atypical of a day in the life of a teenager.

Madge spent Christmas with her other three children Lourdes, 19, David, 10, and Mercy, nine, while Rocco spent it in London with the Ritchies, despite having been ordered to New York by a Manhattan court.

May your days be merry and bright ???? A photo posted by Jacqui Ritchie Official (@jacquiritchie) on Dec 24, 2015 at 10:38pm PST

Rocco reportedly wants to move to London permanently to live with his dad, 47, his new wife Jacqui and their three young kids.