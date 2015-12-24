Madonna's son doesn't want to come home for Christmas.

Madonna, 57, and ex husband Guy Ritchie, 47, are currently in a battle regarding residence after their 15-year-old son, Rocco, refused to return from London to the Unities States with his famous mum.
Madonna appeared in Manhattan Supreme Court on Wednesday morning, explaining to the judge that Rocco had said he would rather stay in the UK with Ritchie. She asked Justice Deborah Kaplan to force Ritchie to send their son to New York.
But Ritchie’s lawyer Eric Buckley told the judge, “He has expressed very clearly that he does not want to return to New York,” the New York Daily News reported.
Kaplan ruled that Rocco must return to New York and decide with his mother which parent he prefers to stay with. He will be represented in the UK custody case by his own court-appointed attorney.
‘I’m directing the child to be returned to New York. If he wants to stay with his father, he must return to his mother,' Kaplan said.
Madonna argued that the dispute belongs in New York, her place of residence and where the divorce agreement was registered in 2009. Madonna and Ritchie divorced in London in 2008.
Earlier this year, Madonna revealed that then 14-year-old Rocco was coming with her on tour.
She told Entertainment Tonight, 'I think he's probably gonna work behind the scenes. He's not interested in performing on stage with me right now. There's way cooler things. Your mum is not that cool when you're 14.'
