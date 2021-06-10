The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday June 11.

Australian swimmer quits Olympics over "misogynistic perverts."

Australian swimmer Maddie Groves has withdrawn from the Olympic trials while taking a swipe at "misogynistic perverts in the sport".

The target of Groves' comments in social media posts was not immediately clear.

Groves, a dual silver medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, won't compete at the trials for the looming Tokyo Games starting Saturday in Adelaide.

Groves announced her withdrawal on Instagram on Wednesday night, then went further on Twitter on Thursday.

"Let this be a lesson to all misogynistic perverts in sport and their boot lickers," she wrote.

"You can no longer exploit young women and girls, body shame or medically gaslight them and then expect them to represent you so you can earn your annual bonus.

"Time's UP."

The 26-year-old who has endometriosis and adenomyosis reposted her Tweet to Instagram, adding: "Putting this on the feed for emphasis. Make them pervs quake in fear from the number of people supporting a statement that threatens their existence."