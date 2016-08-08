A Chinese newspaper has taken a swipe at Australia over Mack Horton's "drug cheat" comments.

It seems the outrage over Olympic gold medallist Mack Horton‘s comment that China’s Sun Yang is a ‘drug cheat’ isn’t dying down any time soon.

After having his social media profiles trolled by incensed Chinese fanatics, the swimmer has been blasted as “immoral” by state-run Chinese media.

Clearly reeling from Horton’s blunt – yet undeniably factual – comments (Sun Yang was found guilty of doping in May 2014 and handed a three-month ban from swimming), The Global Times newspaper went on to describe Australia as an “offshore prison” and “a country at the fringes of civilisation”.

The op-ed, reportedly penned by the publication’s editor-in-chief, described Horton’s victory as “disgraceful”; his attitude as “cynical smugness”.