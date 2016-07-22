The Find: The perfect eyebrow pencil for blondes.

It’s safe to say that my eyebrows have seen some things, man. They’ve lived through the ‘90s; a time when thin brows ruled supreme. The likes of Drew Barrymore and Pamela Anderson inspired girls everywhere to wax off what they had and replace it with a pencil thin line drawn on across the forehead.

Was it natural? Hell no. But we did it anyway (because FA-SHUN, okay?) and those of us who’ve been there live to tell the tale.

The issue for us ladies of the ’90s now is that today’s ultimate brow is a lot different to what it was back then. Now we’re on the quest for bigger, bushier brows. Natural is in and brows are, without doubt, having their moment as face heroes. One quick flick through Instagram shows you the lengths some people are going to in order to get themselves some brows on fleek.

Watch: A makeup artists explains why you should apply your brow makeup before anything else. (Post continues after video.)

That’s great and all, but for those of us who’ve been through the great brow depression, we’re left with the reminder of waxes gone by. Most of us are sporting patchy, sparse brows that need a bit (or a lot) of help to get them up to scratch.

I’m currently in a rehab program – my eyebrow lady, Diana Calvet, has given me strict orders and maintenance schedules to get my face foliage back up to scratch. I am banned from any kind of at home brow maintenance in an attempt to encourage my poor little brows to come back home.

It seems old habits die hard because those tweezers start looking at me, begging me to just ‘clean up a little’ between appointments but in the end it will be worth it.