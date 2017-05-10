If you ask Lynda Carter, it's about time Wonder Woman made a comeback.

To know Lynda Carter’s name is to associate her with Wonder Woman.

It was a role she played for just four years in the late 1970s, but through the power of an iconic costume and the cult status that surrounds comic book characters, nearly 40 years on from saying goodbye to it, the Amazonian princess still follows her everywhere.

“I get credit for a lot of things that she gave me,” Carter tells Mamamia, “but really, I’d like to be as cool as Wonder Woman.”

“I think the whole concept of Wonder Woman is more about her intellect and her character and it’s about doing the right thing,” Carter says.

“There’s more than just superpowers with Wonder Woman, it’s about defending the right thing and standing for something.”

Speaking to the 65-year-old ahead of Mother’s Day (Carter is the face of sleepwear label Peter Alexander’s Mother’s Day campaign this year), I ask if any of these traits – the ones that matter far more than her character’s well-coiffed hair or a tight bodice – rubbed off on her when it came to parenting and raising her two children, James and Jessica, who are now adults themselves.