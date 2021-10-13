ROADTEST: 'My 2-year-old Cavoodle tried a fresh pet food delivery service for 14 days. Here's his verdict.'

I've received a lot of packages during Sydney's lockdown.

So many boxes have arrived at my apartment that my two-year-old Cavoodle, Darcy, no longer gives them a second glance.

But a few weeks ago when a green box arrived, Darcy immediately knew there was something a little different about this package.

He knew it was for him, and he ran around the box sniffing it, his tail wagging excitedly, as he impatiently waited for me to open it up.

"IT'S FOR ME!" Image: Supplied.

The box contained two weeks' worth of Lyka: fresh, lightly-cooked dog food made with human-grade, free-range wholefood ingredients right here in Sydney. And it was delivered directly to my apartment, ready for Darcy to eat.

Darcy's meal plan was developed specifically for him, taking into account his breed, age, weight, level of activity and any food intolerances or allergies he may have.

With all this in mind, Lyka sent Darcy 300 grams of fresh, customised food for each day in the fortnight. Being a little fur man who thinks he's a human, Darcy likes to have both breakfast and dinner, so I split his pouches into two for him to eat 150 grams for each meal.

As soon as we opened the box, I was impressed by the variety in this subscription delivery service. He had mix of different meals including the Free Range Chompin' Chicken Bowl, Grass Fed Lip Lickin' Lamb Bowl, Barn Raised Tail Tappin' Turkey Bowl, Grass Fed Big Boppin' Beef Bowl, and the brand new Wild Caught Rip Rollickin' Roo Bowl.

SO. MUCH. VARIETY. Image: Supplied.