A relaxing holiday like no other is waiting for you in Vietnam.

Vietnam is a place of wonder.

It’s a country that easily walks the line between natural, untouched landscapes and bustling, sprawling cities. And if you’re looking for relaxation with a touch of exotic exploration, then Vietnam is the place for you.

For many of us, life is currently all about “making it through the day”. Juggling work, life and family responsibilities while attempting to conquer a pit of never-ending emails with little to no sleep and relying on a vat of caffeine to get you through.

That’s why it’s important to not just recharge your body, but your mind as well. And what better way to do that than to whisk yourself away on a decadent eight-day escape in Vietnam, with all the little details taken care of?

The only decision you’ll have to make is what cocktail you’ll enjoy while sitting by the pool. Just close your eyes and imagine yourself visiting these places…

Caravelle Saigon is hailed as one of Ho Chi Minh City’s leading five-star hotels. Known as “The Heart of Saigon”, you’ll feel your cares start to slip away the moment you step foot into this luxury accommodation.

One of the gems of Caravelle Saigon is the pool area, which is secluded with stunning views. The freeform pool is the ideal place to relax as the surrounding area is leafy and tropical, the perfect place to enjoy tropical sunshine and a cold drink.

Vietnam is known for its toasty hot whether, so relaxing by the pool is the perfect place to recharge in peace and soak up some sun.

The hotel also opens up the very best opportunities to explore Ho Chi Minh city, with views over iconic Lam Son Square and the sparkling city landscape.