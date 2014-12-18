The Glow’s Christmas Gift Guide: the luxe edition.

Let’s all just pretend for a moment that we’re rolling in dough.

Channel the Duck Tales Uncle Scrooge and roll around in that gold coin. Feels nice, doesn’t it? Now let’s take all that pretend money and spend it. Spend it on lovely things for ourselves… er, I mean, for our beauty obsessed friends.

Enjoy!

The Glow's Luxe Gift Guide

SKII

Estee Lauder Modern Muse

Rose gold GHD styler

This Works Sleep Set

Tory Burch fitbit

Tom Ford perfume

State of Escape beach bag

Dior glitter top coat

Fendi shades

Sodashi spa set

Mecca To Save Set

Clare Vivier Clutch

By Terry Eye Set

Clinique Party Makeup Set

Nars luxury lip and nail set

Ancient Greek Sandals

The Beach People towel

ghd Wave Wand

Bobbi Brown palette

Diptyque candle set

Clarisonic Aria Gold

Jurlique Luxury Set

What’s on your Christmas wish list this year?