beauty

The Glow’s Christmas Gift Guide: the luxe edition.

Let’s all just pretend for a moment that we’re rolling in dough.

Channel the Duck Tales Uncle Scrooge and roll around in that gold coin. Feels nice, doesn’t it? Now let’s take all that pretend money and spend it. Spend it on lovely things for ourselves… er, I mean, for our beauty obsessed friends.

Enjoy!

The Glow's Luxe Gift Guide

SKII
Estee Lauder Modern Muse
Rose gold GHD styler
This Works Sleep Set
Tory Burch fitbit
Tom Ford perfume
State of Escape beach bag
Dior glitter top coat
Fendi shades
Sodashi spa set
Mecca To Save Set
Clare Vivier Clutch
By Terry Eye Set
Clinique Party Makeup Set
Nars luxury lip and nail set
Ancient Greek Sandals
The Beach People towel
ghd Wave Wand
Bobbi Brown palette
Diptyque candle set
Clarisonic Aria Gold
Jurlique Luxury Set

And if you’re shopping for a Kris Kringle or perhaps looking for a gift between $20 – $50, or $50-$100 we’ve got them too, click through to check out our other gift guides.

Oh, we even have a gift guide for the gym bunny in your life. Click here.

What’s on your Christmas wish list this year?

Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Madeleine West has a busy job, six kids & her skin is amazing

You Beauty
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???