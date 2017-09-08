Seeing sharp collarbones on undersized models roam the catwalk is something we’ve become so accustomed to, the idea of ‘this is how a body should look’ has buried itself deep into our minds.

Yes, we’ve seen improvements. More diversity in the size and shape and colour of the women splayed through the pages of glossy magazines.

We’ve seen increased talk about body positivity. About loving yourself and about unrealistic expectations. Talk. Talk. Talk.

But we’ve not seen much action… Until now.

Now, two major French fashion companies responsible for labels such as Christian Dior, Givenchy, Yves Saint Laurent and Gucci have pledged to stop hiring excessively thin models worldwide.

Umbrella companies Kering and LVMH have made the agreements under a new charter developed in response to continued criticism that the industry encourages eating disorders, AAP reports.